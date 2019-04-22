ALROSA to allocate more than 800 million rubles for the water supply development program for the Vilyui group of uluses

Today

The government of Yakutia signed a decree according to which ALROSA will allocate 833 million rubles for the program “The Development of water supply for the Vilyui group of uluses in 2019-2024”, according to yakutiamedia.ru.

“The preliminary funding of the program for these 5 years will amount to 1,937 million rubles, of which 833 million rubles are provided by ALROSA. It is extremely important for us to implement this program, modernize the water supply facilities and provide the population with drinking water,” the agency quoted the chairman of the government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Vladimir Solodov.

The report says that the program will include the modernization and construction of 21 water intake stations, reconstruction and construction of 31 sewage treatment plants, construction of 104 km water supply networks in 29 settlements of the Viluy group of districts. The program is realized by the municipalities of Vilyui, Verkhniy Vilui, Nyurba, Suntar, Mirny, Zhigansk districts and ALROSA.

This year, the company allocated about 240 million rubles for the implementation of the program. ALROSA intends to allocate 150 million roubles on a yearly basis to Trust Fund for Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) through which the funding of the program is realized.

In August 2018, the destruction of the dam at the mine operated by ALROSA occurred due to heavy rains, and local media reported that this resulted in polluting the Vilyui, Irelyakh and Malaya Botuobiya rivers in the west of Yakutia. Verkhnevilyui, Vilyui, Suntarsk and Nyurba uluses (districts), which are inhabited by about 100 thousand people, suffered the most.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg