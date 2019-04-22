Exclusive

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

Yesterday

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

ALROSA to allocate more than 800 million rubles for the water supply development program for the Vilyui group of uluses

Today
News

The government of Yakutia signed a decree according to which ALROSA will allocate 833 million rubles for the program “The Development of water supply for the Vilyui group of uluses in 2019-2024”, according to yakutiamedia.ru.
“The preliminary funding of the program for these 5 years will amount to 1,937 million rubles, of which 833 million rubles are provided by ALROSA. It is extremely important for us to implement this program, modernize the water supply facilities and provide the population with drinking water,” the agency quoted the chairman of the government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Vladimir Solodov.
The report says that the program will include the modernization and construction of 21 water intake stations, reconstruction and construction of 31 sewage treatment plants, construction of 104 km water supply networks in 29 settlements of the Viluy group of districts. The program is realized by the municipalities of Vilyui, Verkhniy Vilui, Nyurba, Suntar, Mirny, Zhigansk districts and ALROSA.
This year, the company allocated about 240 million rubles for the implementation of the program. ALROSA intends to allocate 150 million roubles on a yearly basis to Trust Fund for Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) through which the funding of the program is realized.
In August 2018, the destruction of the dam at the mine operated by ALROSA occurred due to heavy rains, and local media reported that this resulted in polluting the Vilyui, Irelyakh and Malaya Botuobiya rivers in the west of Yakutia. Verkhnevilyui, Vilyui, Suntarsk and Nyurba uluses (districts), which are inhabited by about 100 thousand people, suffered the most.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished