HK auction to display historical jewels next month

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Terry Chu, head of Jewellery at Phillips Asia, said, “We are pleased to present a carefully curated auction showcasing both contemporary and vintage jewellery design with a modern sensibility, from the iconic Graff ‘Butterfly’ diamond brooch to the unique Art Deco Mauboussin gem-set and diamond sautoir necklace.”The report adds that Ashoka® cut diamonds, iconic pieces of modern and vintage jewellery by renowned makers, as well as fine jadeites in traditional forms and contemporary designs will be offered for sale. Also for sale will be a pair of Kashmir sapphire ear-clips signed by Harry Winston as well as exceptional Sri Lankan sapphires, vintage jewellery and dazzling diamond pieces.