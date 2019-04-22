Exclusive

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

HK auction to display historical jewels next month

A wide range of fine jewellery adorned with rare sapphires, rubies, emeralds and fancy colour diamonds are taking centre stage at Phillips Hong Kong Jewels and Jadeite Spring Sale scheduled for May 27, says a report in jewelleynews.net.

Image credit: Phillips Asia

Terry Chu, head of Jewellery at Phillips Asia, said, “We are pleased to present a carefully curated auction showcasing both contemporary and vintage jewellery design with a modern sensibility, from the iconic Graff ‘Butterfly’ diamond brooch to the unique Art Deco Mauboussin gem-set and diamond sautoir necklace.”
The report adds that Ashoka® cut diamonds, iconic pieces of modern and vintage jewellery by renowned makers, as well as fine jadeites in traditional forms and contemporary designs will be offered for sale. Also for sale will be a pair of Kashmir sapphire ear-clips signed by Harry Winston as well as exceptional Sri Lankan sapphires, vintage jewellery and dazzling diamond pieces.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished 

