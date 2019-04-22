ALROSA’s Vladivostok diamond auction brings in $9,65 million

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, discloses the results of the diamond auction in Vladivostok which took place on April 8-19 . The total revenue from the sale of special size diamonds (+10.8 carats) exceeds $9,65 million.29 companies from Belgium, India, Israel, the UAE, the USA, Hong Kong and Russia participated in the auction. A total of 150 diamonds with a total weight of 2481.9 carats were presented. 121 stones (2030,32 carats) were sold. There were two especially large diamonds sold, 58,92 and 41,48 carats.«This diamond auction again showed decent results. We selected the stones of good color and quality, and got high revenues about $10 million. This is a good result, and we plan to further develop our sales here», - said Evgeny Agureev, member of the Executive Committee, Director of the United Selling Organization of ALROSA.In 2019, the company is going to hold 2 more auctions in Vladivostok.