The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

Yesterday

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

ALROSA’s Vladivostok diamond auction brings in $9,65 million

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, discloses the results of the diamond auction in Vladivostok which took place on April 8-19 . The total revenue from the sale of special size diamonds (+10.8 carats) exceeds $9,65 million.
29 companies from Belgium, India, Israel, the UAE, the USA, Hong Kong and Russia participated in the auction. A total of 150 diamonds with a total weight of 2481.9 carats were presented. 121 stones (2030,32 carats) were sold. There were two especially large diamonds sold, 58,92 and 41,48 carats.
«This diamond auction again showed decent results. We selected the stones of good color and quality, and got high revenues about $10 million. This is a good result, and we plan to further develop our sales here», - said Evgeny Agureev, member of the Executive Committee, Director of the United Selling Organization of ALROSA.
In 2019, the company is going to hold 2 more auctions in Vladivostok.

