Brochure on new Belgian Companies Code as of May 1, 2019

Today
News

AWDC_logo.pngThe new Belgian Companies Code has been approved and will enter into force on May 1, 2019. The aim of this new law is to make the legislation more flexible for entrepreneurs and to simplify the corporate landscape, AWDC reported. 
The Federation of Enterprises in Belgium has created an overview of the key changes of the new legislation. A brochure is available in English https://www.awdc.be/sites/awdc2016/files/documents/VBO%20brochure%20reform%20of%20business%20and%20c... French and Dutch. 
AWDC advise all diamond traders to consult their trusted advisor in the coming months to obtain practical advice about the new Companies Code, its potential implications and new possibilities for the company, and to get their articles of association reviewed to ensure they are in conformity with the new law. 
As of May 1, one may already opt-in for the new legislation. A transition period is foreseen for existing companies so they are in compliance with the new legal framework. By January 1, 2020, the mandatory provisions of the new law will automatically apply and will override any potentially conflicting elements in the articles of association. One must bring one's articles of association into accordance with the new law no later than January 1, 2024.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

