Brochure on new Belgian Companies Code as of May 1, 2019

The Federation of Enterprises in Belgium has created an overview of the key changes of the new legislation. A brochure is available in English https://www.awdc.be/sites/awdc2016/files/documents/VBO%20brochure%20reform%20of%20business%20and%20c... French and Dutch.
AWDC advise all diamond traders to consult their trusted advisor in the coming months to obtain practical advice about the new Companies Code, its potential implications and new possibilities for the company, and to get their articles of association reviewed to ensure they are in conformity with the new law.
As of May 1, one may already opt-in for the new legislation. A transition period is foreseen for existing companies so they are in compliance with the new legal framework. By January 1, 2020, the mandatory provisions of the new law will automatically apply and will override any potentially conflicting elements in the articles of association. One must bring one's articles of association into accordance with the new law no later than January 1, 2024.