CIBJO President laid out comprehensive plan to promote responsible sourcing in jewellery industry

Speaking in Paris to a plenary session of the 13th Forum on Responsible Mineral Supply Chains of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri has delineated a comprehensive plan for promoting responsible sourcing practices throughout the jewellery, gemstone and precious metals sectors.In his presentation, the CIBJO president pointed to factors that molded CIBJO's strategic approach. The greater jewellery industry is overwhelmingly comprised of SMEs, many of which are family-owned, he noted, pointing out that many of them are limited in the amount of resources and personnel they can commit to detailed compliance systems.A key step step in CIBJO's programme was the release this January of its Responsible Sourcing Blue Book, which provides a framework and guidance for ethically sourcing gems and precious metals responsibly in the jewellery sector. It references the OECD's Due Diligence Guidance for minerals from high-risk areas, insists on compliance with the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme and the World Diamond Council System of Warranties, and it supports the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.A dedicated suite of due diligence tools will be available at no cost via the the new CIBJO online platform. Dr. Cavalieri explained, and helping CIBJO develop this service is the Coloured Gemstones Working Group, facilitated by the Dragonfly Initiative. The Dragonfly Initiative is an advisory firm that supports businesses in the precious metals, gemstones and raw materials sectors create interconnected systems of environmentally, economically and socially responsible companies."Our ultimate goal is to support the principles expounded by the OECD and to introduce them to thousands of companies in the jewellery supply chain, so creating environments in which those companies may responsibly trade and manage the minerals they use," Dr. Cavalieri said.