Firestone Q3 output weakens as revenue rise on strong demand for special stones

Today
News

firestone_diamonds_logo.pngFirestone Diamonds said output at its Liqhobong diamond mine, in Lesotho dropped 37% to 155,206 carats during the third quarter ended 31 March 2019 compared with 224,947 carats, recovered the previous quarter.
The diamonds were produced at a grade of 18.0 cpht compared with second quarter’s 25.4 cpht.
The company said most of the mining during the quarter took place in the lower grade northern part of the pit.
Firestone chief executive Paul Bosma said mining will return to the higher grade, southern part of the pit, during the final quarter of the year. 
“Waste stripping is accelerating according to plan and we achieved our highest ever monthly tonnes moved in March,” he said.
Meanwhile, the company sold 211,368 carats during the period under review from the previous 191,735 carats, realising revenue of $16.8 million at an average value of $80 per carat.
“Besides continued strong demand for our special stones it was also encouraging to see a modest increase in pricing for the smaller, lower value goods at the March sale,” said Bosma.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



