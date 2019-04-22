ALROSA will pay 50,000 rubles for polluting rivers in Yakutia

Today

The judgement passed by the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) to bring ALROSA to administrative responsibility making it to pay a fine of 50,000 rubles for violating the local water-use conditions was upheld by the appeals instance after verification.ALROSA tried to challenge the earlier ruling of the Arbitration Court, which ordered to fine the company for contaminating the Irelyakh River as a result of a breakthrough in the dam of the sludge pit at a diamond mine operated by the company’s Mirny Mining Division, where diamond-bearing sands were washed.“The court ruled to recognize the contested judgement legitimate and justified. The court of appeal found the conclusions of the court of the first instance to be correct,” the statement of the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) said.The destruction of the dam at the mine operated by ALROSA occurred due to heavy rains, and local media reported that this resulted in polluting the Vilyui, Irelyakh and Malaya Botuobiya rivers in the west of Yakutia.