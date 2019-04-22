Exclusive

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

ALROSA will pay 50,000 rubles for polluting rivers in Yakutia

arbitration_court_yakutia.pngThe judgement passed by the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) to bring ALROSA to administrative responsibility making it to pay a fine of 50,000 rubles for violating the local water-use conditions was upheld by the appeals instance after verification.
ALROSA tried to challenge the earlier ruling of the Arbitration Court, which ordered to fine the company for contaminating the Irelyakh River as a result of a breakthrough in the dam of the sludge pit at a diamond mine operated by the company’s Mirny Mining Division, where diamond-bearing sands were washed.
“The court ruled to recognize the contested judgement legitimate and justified. The court of appeal found the conclusions of the court of the first instance to be correct,” the statement of the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) said.
The destruction of the dam at the mine operated by ALROSA occurred due to heavy rains, and local media reported that this resulted in polluting the Vilyui, Irelyakh and Malaya Botuobiya rivers in the west of Yakutia.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

