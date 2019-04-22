Exclusive

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

Historic Indian jewels to dazzle at the NY auction

A landmark auction scheduled for June 19 in New York is set to offer buyers a selection of exceptional Mughal jewellery, objects and important gemstones.

news_29042019_christie's.png
Image credit: Christie's


Christie’s Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence will feature almost four hundred lots spanning over five hundred year from the Mughal period and the age of the Maharajas through to the present day. The collection is an unprecedented group of jewels, gemstones, and decorative objects exploring the creative dialogue between India and the West including sarpechs (turban ornaments), necklaces and a diamond rivière necklace from the collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad comprising almost 200 carats of Golconda diamonds and so on.
Highlights of the auction are now on exhibit in London and Shanghai, marking the start of a global tour which will travel to Geneva, Hong Kong and New York.
François Curiel, chairman of Christie’s Europe, remarked, “This landmark collection traces the history of Mughal jewels and objects to present day and represents the most significant collection of its type ever to come to auction.’’

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished 
