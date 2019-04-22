Historic Indian jewels to dazzle at the NY auction

Image credit: Christie's

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Christie’s Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence will feature almost four hundred lots spanning over five hundred year from the Mughal period and the age of the Maharajas through to the present day. The collection is an unprecedented group of jewels, gemstones, and decorative objects exploring the creative dialogue between India and the West including sarpechs (turban ornaments), necklaces and a diamond rivière necklace from the collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad comprising almost 200 carats of Golconda diamonds and so on.Highlights of the auction are now on exhibit in London and Shanghai, marking the start of a global tour which will travel to Geneva, Hong Kong and New York.François Curiel, chairman of Christie’s Europe, remarked, “This landmark collection traces the history of Mughal jewels and objects to present day and represents the most significant collection of its type ever to come to auction.’’