4th edition of India SAARC-Middle East BSM 2019 focuses on boosting jewellery exports to SAARC and ME Regions

gjepc_logo_news.pngThe Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India, in its endeavour to promote exports of gems and jewellery, has organised the 4th edition of India SAARC Middle East Buyer Seller Meet in Chennai, as per a press note from GJEPC.
The three-day BSM (28 -30 April) will showcase a variety of plain gold jewellery and diamond studded jewellery. Pre-fixed One-2-One meeting of approximately 30 minutes is scheduled between the buyer and seller on the first 2 days and open exhibition on the 3rd day of the event.
Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “The Indian Gem & Jewellery industry has successfully catered to the Middle East and Asian countries, offering products as per their tastes and market needs. India has been the preferred sourcing destination for quality gems and jewellery for the world and it has been once again proved by the growth in exports of gold and studded jewellery with exports recorded at $12.03 bn in FY19 (up 24.36%) vis-a-vis $9.67 bln in FY18. India SAARC - Middle East BSM is an effort to further improve our trade relationship and improve business.”
Dilip Shah, Convener, International Exhibitions said, “The unique nature and format makes BSMs the most demanding forum to conduct business amongst buyers and exhibitors. This BSM focusses on Jewellery and has 31 exhibitors from across India with 78 buyers visiting from countries including Algeria, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Fiji, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UAE and UK.’’

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



