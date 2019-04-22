Exclusive
De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019
Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...
22 april 2019
Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth
Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...
15 april 2019
Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds
The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...
08 april 2019
Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future
Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...
01 april 2019
India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials
A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...
25 march 2019
ALROSA's Dubai diamond auction brings in $8.91 million
109 out of 122 auction lots were sold. There were two especially large diamonds sold, 51.13 and 47.59 carats, respectively.56 companies from Belgium, India, Israel, the UAE, the USA, Hong Kong and Russia participated in the auction.
"This is our second diamond auction in Dubai this year. Beyond all doubt, this trading platform is successful. This time, the total weight of sold diamonds was more than 1,840 carats, the proceeds amounted to $8.91 million. Until the end of the year, we are going to hold 3 more auctions here, expecting the same consistently high results," said Evgeny Agureev, member of the Executive Committee, Director of the United Selling Organization ALROSA.