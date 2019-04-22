Exclusive

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

Lucara unearths second largest diamond in recorded history

Lucara Diamond has recovered a 1,758 carat diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe diamond mine, in Botswana.  
The stone was the world’s second largest diamond after the 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond, recovered in South Africa in 1905.  

news_26042019_lucara.png
                                Image credit: Lucara
          

Lucara’s 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona diamond, unearthed in 2015 from the same Botswana mine, held the record as the second largest diamond in recorded history until the latest recovery. 
"Karowe has now produced two diamonds greater than 1,000 carats in just four years, affirming the coarse nature of the resource and the likelihood of recovering additional, large, high quality diamonds in the future, particularly as we mine deeper in the orebody…,” said company chief executive Eira Thomas.
The unbroken 1,758 carat stone was recovered through Lucara's XRT circuit and it had been characterised as near gem of variable quality, including domains of high-quality white gem. 
Since commissioning of the XRT circuit in 2015, a total of 12 diamonds in excess of 300 carats had been recovered at Karowe, from a total production of about 1.4 million carats.
Of the 12 +300 carat diamonds recovered, 50% were categorised as gem quality with 11 sold to date generating revenue in excess of $158 million.  

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


