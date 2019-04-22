Exclusive

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

DDI launches certification system for ethical artisanal, small-scale diamond mining

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) has launched the Maendeleo Diamond Standards™ (MDS), an innovative certification system that enables the ethical production of diamonds by artisanal and small-scale mining operations.
The MDS was made of eight specific principles covering legality, consent and community engagement, human and worker's rights, health and safety, violence-free operations, environmental management, interactions with large-scale mining and site closure.  
"Standards provide credible assurances to consumers and they are long overdue for the Artisanal and Small Scale Diamond Mining (ASDM) sector," said DDI executive director Dorothee Gizenga.
"MDS enables commercial entities to ethically source diamonds from artisanal and small-scale operations, while also supporting miners and their communities to ensure their inclusion in a broader system of responsible supply chains."
 DDI developed the certification system in consultation with a wide range of stakeholders, including governments, industry, local civil society organizations, as well as artisanal and small-scale diamond miners in four countries of Africa and South America. 
Pilot projects were conducted in Sierra Leone in 2012 and 2013 to field-test the system.
The pilot was expanded in 2014 into a full program. 
Diamonds mined by artisanal and small-scale operations represent almost 20% of the global industry's annual output by volume. 
However, artisanal miners typically earn less than $2 a day. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

