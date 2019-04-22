DDI launches certification system for ethical artisanal, small-scale diamond mining

Today

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) has launched the Maendeleo Diamond Standards™ (MDS), an innovative certification system that enables the ethical production of diamonds by artisanal and small-scale mining operations.

The MDS was made of eight specific principles covering legality, consent and community engagement, human and worker's rights, health and safety, violence-free operations, environmental management, interactions with large-scale mining and site closure.

"Standards provide credible assurances to consumers and they are long overdue for the Artisanal and Small Scale Diamond Mining (ASDM) sector," said DDI executive director Dorothee Gizenga.

"MDS enables commercial entities to ethically source diamonds from artisanal and small-scale operations, while also supporting miners and their communities to ensure their inclusion in a broader system of responsible supply chains."

DDI developed the certification system in consultation with a wide range of stakeholders, including governments, industry, local civil society organizations, as well as artisanal and small-scale diamond miners in four countries of Africa and South America.

Pilot projects were conducted in Sierra Leone in 2012 and 2013 to field-test the system.

The pilot was expanded in 2014 into a full program.

Diamonds mined by artisanal and small-scale operations represent almost 20% of the global industry's annual output by volume.

However, artisanal miners typically earn less than $2 a day.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished