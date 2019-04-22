DPA & Indian industry to create new occasion for diamond purchase

The Diamond Producers Association, an international alliance of the world’s leading diamond mining companies, is working with stakeholders in the industry to create a new occasion for diamond purchase, says a press note from DPA India.Through consumer research, DPA discovered that 39% of Indians consider the birth of a child to be an auspicious occasion for the purchase of jewellery. The birth of a child is perhaps the most authentic, precious and rare moment for any couple, as it is the day their bond strengthens further with parenthood. Only a gift that is as real, rare, unique and precious as a diamond can commemorate the journey of this couple as they become a family.A diamond has many parallels to this celebration of life and hence DPA’s vision of “Celebrating the miracle of life with a miracle of nature”.To build this occasion DPA will launch a large marketing campaign spearheaded by the TVC, that beautifully delivers the message of the celebration of life and is a natural progression from DPA’s first campaign on ‘Real is Rare’. Beginning with the launch of the TVC, the campaign will be leveraged across social media and in-store with retailer participation. Building this occasion with the industry will be DPA’s focus for the entire year.Richa Singh, Managing Director, Diamond Producers Association said, “I am delighted that everyone in the industry we have spoken with, believes in this idea and is willing to join hands with us to champion the initiative for promoting diamond purchase through the ‘New Mom Gift’. The celebration of life, in any Indian family, has always been an occasion calling for the purchase of jewelry. And we believe that our endeavor to translate this moment for diamond purchase will resonate with people across the country. We are excited about our campaign as we have received a very positive response from our trade partners who are joining hands with us to promote this occasion and help drive diamond sales in India.”Colin Shah Vice-Chairman, GJEPC said, “ The diamond industry needed a new occasion to drive sales and enhance consumer confidence. This occasion is the perfect fit for diamond jewellery sale as the birth of a child is a universally celebrated moment across all cultures in our country and is not seasonal in nature. Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels said, “The diamond industry needs to come together and steer a new occasion which is not only an important milestone but is also a perfect fit to be celebrated with a natural diamond. Saurabh Gadgil, Owner, PN Gadgil Jewellers said,” We need to expand our horizons and promote multiple occasions which are the perfect fit to be celebrated with diamonds. This initiative by DPA is the ideal combination of the celebration of life with nature’s best gift.”