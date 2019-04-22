Exclusive

Rockwell Diamonds posts 9-month comprehensive loss of $214k

news_03072018_rockwell.jpgRockwell Diamonds, which is in a final dormant phase of its life cycle, has posted a nine-month comprehensive loss of $214,000.
The loss emanated from a non-cash profit on deconsolidation of the Cayman Islands subsidiaries being set off against administration expenses and finance charges on debt.
 “As the company is not trading, the financial results primarily reflect the holding costs of the company which remains under financial duress as no income will be forthcoming from the liquidation process of the three South African subsidiaries,” it said.
Rockwell had been operating and developing alluvial diamond deposits in South Africa. 
The company's investments and mineral property were de-consolidated due to a loss of control and value stemming from being in liquidation since November 2016 and awaiting final liquidation proceedings towards the end of 2019.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


