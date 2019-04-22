Exclusive

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

Mountain Province Diamonds announced its Q1 2019 production and sale results

mountainprovince_logo.pngMountain Province Diamonds Inc announced production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 ("Q1 2019") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine. 
According to the company, 870,949 tonnes were treated, an 11% increase on comparable quarter (Q1 2018: 786,000 tonnes). Recovered 1,584,552 carats at an average grade of 1.82 carats per tonne, slightly lower than the same period last year and mainly as a result of planned mine sequencing and lower grade ore tonnes treated during the quarter (Q1 2018: 1,641,000 carats and 2.09 carats per tonne). 9,528,018 total tonnes were mined, a 16% increase on comparable period (Q1 2018: 8,202,000).
In Q1 2019, the company sold 643,739 carats at an average value of $USD 71 per carat ($CAD 94 per carat) for total proceeds of $USD 45.8 million ($CAD 60.7 million) in comparison to 527,000 carats sold at an average value of $USD 99 per carat ($CAD 126 per carat) for total proceeds of $USD 52 million ($CAD 66.6 million) in Q1 2018.
Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We have had a solid start to the year with our Q1 sales and production results slightly ahead of our expectations.  We remain on track to achieve our 2019 target of 3.3 – 3.45 million carats (our 49% share of the full production) recovered, which together with the improving diamond market and the planned plant enhancements will translate into a better operating margin."

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

