Mountain Province Diamonds announced its Q1 2019 production and sale results

According to the company, 870,949 tonnes were treated, an 11% increase on comparable quarter (Q1 2018: 786,000 tonnes). Recovered 1,584,552 carats at an average grade of 1.82 carats per tonne, slightly lower than the same period last year and mainly as a result of planned mine sequencing and lower grade ore tonnes treated during the quarter (Q1 2018: 1,641,000 carats and 2.09 carats per tonne). 9,528,018 total tonnes were mined, a 16% increase on comparable period (Q1 2018: 8,202,000).
In Q1 2019, the company sold 643,739 carats at an average value of $USD 71 per carat ($CAD 94 per carat) for total proceeds of $USD 45.8 million ($CAD 60.7 million) in comparison to 527,000 carats sold at an average value of $USD 99 per carat ($CAD 126 per carat) for total proceeds of $USD 52 million ($CAD 66.6 million) in Q1 2018.
Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We have had a solid start to the year with our Q1 sales and production results slightly ahead of our expectations. We remain on track to achieve our 2019 target of 3.3 – 3.45 million carats (our 49% share of the full production) recovered, which together with the improving diamond market and the planned plant enhancements will translate into a better operating margin."