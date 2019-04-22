Mountain Province Diamonds announced its Q1 2019 production and sale results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc announced production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 ("Q1 2019") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.According to the company, 870,949 tonnes were treated, an 11% increase on comparable quarter (Q1 2018: 786,000 tonnes). Recovered 1,584,552 carats at an average grade of 1.82 carats per tonne, slightly lower than the same period last year and mainly as a result of planned mine sequencing and lower grade ore tonnes treated during the quarter (Q1 2018: 1,641,000 carats and 2.09 carats per tonne). 9,528,018 total tonnes were mined, a 16% increase on comparable period (Q1 2018: 8,202,000).In Q1 2019, the company sold 643,739 carats at an average value of $USD 71 per carat ($CAD 94 per carat) for total proceeds of $USD 45.8 million ($CAD 60.7 million) in comparison to 527,000 carats sold at an average value of $USD 99 per carat ($CAD 126 per carat) for total proceeds of $USD 52 million ($CAD 66.6 million) in Q1 2018.Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We have had a solid start to the year with our Q1 sales and production results slightly ahead of our expectations. We remain on track to achieve our 2019 target of 3.3 – 3.45 million carats (our 49% share of the full production) recovered, which together with the improving diamond market and the planned plant enhancements will translate into a better operating margin."