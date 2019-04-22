Exclusive

De Beers Q1 diamond output down 8% to 7.9Mct – Anglo

Today
News

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers’ diamond production decreased by 8% to 7.9 million carats driven by lower production at Venetia mine, in South Africa as it transitions from open pit to underground, Anglo American has said.
The group’s diamond output in South Africa dropped 65% to 400,000 carats.
Its Voorspoed mine was placed onto care and maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2018 in preparation for closure.
However, Debswana in Botswana, which contributes the bulk of De Beers’ diamonds, registered a 2% increase in production to about 6 million carats.
This marginal growth was driven by Jwaneng production increasing by 12% to 3.3 million cts.
Orapa production eased 7% to 2,6 million as a result of a plant shutdown in the period. 
Anglo said Namdeb Holdings production in Namibia dropped 9% to about 500,000 carats due to the land operation transitioning Elizabeth Bay to care and maintenance. 
De Beers’ Canada production eased 3% to 1.0 million carats due to planned lower grades at Gahcho Kué.
Meanwhile, Anglo said De Beers’ rough diamond sales volumes were down 15% to 7.5 million carats compared with 8.8 million carats a year earlier.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

