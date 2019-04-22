Exclusive

De Beers extends GemFair pilot project to 38 new mine sites in Sierra Leone

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers said GemFair, a pilot project it developed to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is scaling up its operations in Sierra Leone.
The group said the move would see more artisanal and small-scale miners benefiting from the opportunities the programme offers. 
Following the launch of the pilot in April 2018, where GemFair worked with 16 mine sites in Sierra Leone, the pilot had been extended in the past six months to work with additional 38 sites and widen its impact. 
“Although the sector faces many challenges, we’ve been delighted with how the pilot has gone so far and it has proved its ability to use digital innovation to support responsible business practices and deliver traceability,” said Feriel Zerouki, senior vice president, international relations and ethical initiatives for De Beers.
“We believe we have identified opportunities to make it even more impactful and are excited to expand the pilot’s reach to more sites in Sierra Leone. 
“The GemFair model has huge long-term potential to transform the ASM sector by formalising access to international markets and raising operating and ethical standards across the sector.”
GemFair partnered with the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), an NGO that had been instrumental in helping to formalise the diamond ASM sector in Africa. 
The GemFair pilot provides ASM diamond miners with access to De Beers’ industry leading distribution channel, while seeking to improve ethical standards, working conditions and value for miners within the sector. 
The technology would in future be integrated with Tracr™, the industry blockchain solution led by De Beers, to prove the provenance and ethical sourcing of a diamond.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

