De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

Namibian man swallows diamonds after arrest in SA

Today
News

A Namibian man swallowed diamonds shortly after his arrest by police following a sting operation in Strand, 50km east of Cape Town, in South Africa.
The man identified as Hamukwaya Eliakim (58) recently appeared at the Strand Magistrate's Court facing a charge of illegal diamond dealing.
"Upon his arrest he then swallowed the diamonds and he was then admitted to hospital. He was scanned and objects were then identified in his torso,” News24 quoted Hawks captain Philani Nkwalase as saying.
"He was kept under guard and accompanied when he went to the toilet. The diamonds were successfully excreted from the body."
The value of the diamonds was not provided.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



