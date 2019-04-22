Namibian man swallows diamonds after arrest in SA

Today

A Namibian man swallowed diamonds shortly after his arrest by police following a sting operation in Strand, 50km east of Cape Town, in South Africa.

The man identified as Hamukwaya Eliakim (58) recently appeared at the Strand Magistrate's Court facing a charge of illegal diamond dealing.

"Upon his arrest he then swallowed the diamonds and he was then admitted to hospital. He was scanned and objects were then identified in his torso,” News24 quoted Hawks captain Philani Nkwalase as saying.

"He was kept under guard and accompanied when he went to the toilet. The diamonds were successfully excreted from the body."

The value of the diamonds was not provided.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished