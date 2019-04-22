Exclusive

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

BDB’s 2019 Bharat Diamond Week slated for Oct 14-16

news_18072018_bdb.pngThe Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) has announced the 2019 Bharat Diamond Week (BDW) from 14 to 16 October, just ahead of the Diwali festival, according to a press note from BDB.
BDB Vice-President Mehul Shah, who heads the Bharat Diamond Week, said: “We are looking forward to the launch of 2019 edition of the Bharat Diamond Week, 14 to 16 October. The timing of the show has been selected just ahead of Diwali time which presents a perfect opportunity for visitors to secure excellent deals.”
BDB President Anoop Mehta said: “Each Indian company that wins the right to display at the Bharat Diamond Week is entitled to one booth only. Trading of synthetic or lab-grown diamonds is banned in the BDB, therefore there will not be any such diamonds at BDW."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

