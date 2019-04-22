BDB’s 2019 Bharat Diamond Week slated for Oct 14-16

The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) has announced the 2019 Bharat Diamond Week (BDW) from 14 to 16 October, just ahead of the Diwali festival, according to a press note from BDB.BDB Vice-President Mehul Shah, who heads the Bharat Diamond Week, said: “We are looking forward to the launch of 2019 edition of the Bharat Diamond Week, 14 to 16 October. The timing of the show has been selected just ahead of Diwali time which presents a perfect opportunity for visitors to secure excellent deals.”BDB President Anoop Mehta said: “Each Indian company that wins the right to display at the Bharat Diamond Week is entitled to one booth only. Trading of synthetic or lab-grown diamonds is banned in the BDB, therefore there will not be any such diamonds at BDW."