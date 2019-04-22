RJC launched its new Code of Practices

Today

RJC has launched its new Code of Practices (COP). The COP defines responsible, social and environmental business practices for companies in the jewellery supply chain and commits members to adhere to a robust set of comprehensive auditable standards.

Since it was formed in 2005, the RJC’s third COP iteration reflects the evolving needs of the industry and demands of consumers globally.

Significant changes include: the expansion of the scope of materials to include coloured gemstones (rubies, emeralds and sapphires) and silver; the alignment of due diligence requirements with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Guidance for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains; and new requirements on the detection of laboratory-grown diamonds.

The launch comes after a collaborative 18-month consultation process by the RJC, discussing proposed changes with members, civil society organisations and leading global standards bodies.

Tyler Gillard, Manager of Sector Projects, Responsible Business Conduct Unit, OECD, said: "I congratulate the RJC for its leadership in reaching this milestone, and encourage all members in the jewellery industry to step up their efforts to ensure these standards are meaningfully implemented as soon as possible.”

David Bouffard, RJC Chairman said: “The updated Code of Practices is an assurance from the RJC to our members that when they adhere to the industry’s most rigorous standards for responsible business practices, it reinforces their leadership position and instils trust with consumers.”





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels