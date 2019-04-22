Exclusive

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

RJC launched its new Code of Practices

News

RJC has launched its new Code of Practices (COP). The COP defines responsible, social and environmental business practices for companies in the jewellery supply chain and commits members to adhere to a robust set of comprehensive auditable standards.
Since it was formed in 2005, the RJC’s third COP iteration reflects the evolving needs of the industry and demands of consumers globally.
Significant changes include: the expansion of the scope of materials to include coloured gemstones (rubies, emeralds and sapphires) and silver; the alignment of due diligence requirements with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Guidance for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains; and new requirements on the detection of laboratory-grown diamonds.
The launch comes after a collaborative 18-month consultation process by the RJC, discussing proposed changes with members, civil society organisations and leading global standards bodies. 
Tyler Gillard, Manager of Sector Projects, Responsible Business Conduct Unit, OECD, said: "I congratulate the RJC for its leadership in reaching this milestone, and encourage all members in the jewellery industry to step up their efforts to ensure these standards are meaningfully implemented as soon as possible.”
David Bouffard, RJC Chairman said: “The updated Code of Practices is an assurance from the RJC to our members that when they adhere to the industry’s most rigorous standards for responsible business practices, it reinforces their leadership position and instils trust with consumers.”

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

