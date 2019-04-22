Exclusive

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

TAGS to hold rough diamond tender during 7 to 14 May at DDE

Today
News
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) will be holding a rough diamond tender at the Dubai Diamond Exchange in the Almas Tower in Dubai from the 7 to 14 May 2019, according to a press note from the company.

news_25042019_tags.png
Image credit: TAGS


Two regular productions from South Africa and Angola will again be presented. All materials contain a significant number of large single stones and exceptional specials and are of high quality and high colour. TAGS is expecting in the region of 30,000 carats of South African goods and 25,000 carats of Angolan goods across a full range of sizes.
The event should have a combined value in excess of US$ 40m, however final details will soon be forthcoming from the producers. 
Interested parties can contact
bookings@transatlanticgemsales.com at their earliest convenience to schedule an appointment. 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


