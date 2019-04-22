TAGS to hold rough diamond tender during 7 to 14 May at DDE

Two regular productions from South Africa and Angola will again be presented. All materials contain a significant number of large single stones and exceptional specials and are of high quality and high colour. TAGS is expecting in the region of 30,000 carats of South African goods and 25,000 carats of Angolan goods across a full range of sizes.
The event should have a combined value in excess of US$ 40m, however final details will soon be forthcoming from the producers.
Interested parties can contact
bookings@transatlanticgemsales.com at their earliest convenience to schedule an appointment.