De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

CTF announces positive sales growth in Q4

Today
News

chow_tai_kook_logo.pngChow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has released its three months ended March 31, 2019 and the FY2018-19 interim report stating that Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau markets had shown an improvement in same store sales growth.
The total Retail Sales Value increased by 24% in Mainland China and 7% in Hong Kong and Macau. The Same Store Sales grew by 9% in Mainland China and 1% in Hong Kong and Macau while Same Store Sales Volume Growth was 2% down in Mainland China and 4% lower in Hong Kong and Macau.
While Same Store Sales growth by product was flat (0% growth) in the case of gemset jewellery, the Retail Sales Value recorded a growth at 12%. In Hong Kong and Macau Same Store Sales Growth dipped  by 10%. Same Store Sales Growth for gold products in Mainland China was up 14%; and indicated an increase of 3% in Hong Kong and Macau. The increase in growth of gold products in both markets was mainly attributable to the improvement in same store Average Selling Price during the Quarter as the average weight per gold product sold increased. The company also noted that the average international gold price in the Quarter dropped by 2% when compared to the same period last year.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

