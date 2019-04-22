CTF announces positive sales growth in Q4

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has released its three months ended March 31, 2019 and the FY2018-19 interim report stating that Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau markets had shown an improvement in same store sales growth.The total Retail Sales Value increased by 24% in Mainland China and 7% in Hong Kong and Macau. The Same Store Sales grew by 9% in Mainland China and 1% in Hong Kong and Macau while Same Store Sales Volume Growth was 2% down in Mainland China and 4% lower in Hong Kong and Macau.While Same Store Sales growth by product was flat (0% growth) in the case of gemset jewellery, the Retail Sales Value recorded a growth at 12%. In Hong Kong and Macau Same Store Sales Growth dipped by 10%. Same Store Sales Growth for gold products in Mainland China was up 14%; and indicated an increase of 3% in Hong Kong and Macau. The increase in growth of gold products in both markets was mainly attributable to the improvement in same store Average Selling Price during the Quarter as the average weight per gold product sold increased. The company also noted that the average international gold price in the Quarter dropped by 2% when compared to the same period last year.