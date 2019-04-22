Diamcor tender achieves average price of $140.76/ct

Today

Diamcor Mining has sold 3,714.97 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the ongoing processing exercises at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa for $523,000.

The diamonds, it said, were sold at an average price of $140.76 per carat.

Diamcor said it anticipated the lower than average dollar per carat achieved in the tender as a higher percentage of smaller, lower quality rough diamonds were offered for sale.

Meanwhile, the company said it continued to make progress on its primary objectives of increasing processing levels, improving operational efficiencies, and the normalisation of operations for the long-term.

“Increased processing levels as compared to the previous fiscal quarter are being achieved, and operating efficiencies implemented in the areas of material handling, loading, and circuit times are expected to result in reduced operating costs in the long term,” said Diamcor.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished