Okavango Diamond Company to host diamond viewings in Antwerp

The Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) will be hosting diamond viewings for its registered customers at the AWDC Tender Facility from the 1st-5th July 2019, AWDC reported. 
For this initial viewing, the goods being shown will only be single stones and sales lots comprising stones greater than +9.8 carats, which will be sold as part of ODC’s July online auction to be held on July 25th, 2019. 
ODC registered customers will be informed about booking a viewing as the date approaches. Viewings will be open to any ODC registered customers, with priority being given to Antwerp registered customers.
For prospective customers who have not yet completed the ODC registration process, representatives from ODC will be in Antwerp from the 6th-8thMay to meet anyone who is interested in becoming an ODC customer and to answer any questions regarding ODC’s sales or registration process. The ODC team will be based at the Blue Diamond Meeting Room in the Leopold Hotel.
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), is a rough diamond marketing company wholly owned by the Botswana Government. ODC operates as a stand-alone commercial entity, offering its global customer base open access to scale supply of the full range of Botswana’s diamonds at market determined prices. With access to 15% of Debswana’s run of mine production, ODC is an important supplier to the market with annual sales in excess of $500 million per annum.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

