Today

Christie's held the "Magnificent Jewels» auction on April 16, 2019. The highlight of the auction was an exceptional twin-stone blue diamond ring, which was sold for $6,744,500.









Image credit: Christie's







The initial estimate of the blue diamond ring was $6-8 million.

The stones in the ring weigh 3.06 carats and 2.61 carats. The ring itself is made of platinum.

The stones were graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

The auction also featured some other notable stones and jewelry pieces.

Total sales of jewelry items amounted to $30,315,875.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg