De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

Yesterday

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

ALROSA: Aikhal underground mine life to be extended by 10 years

Today
alrosa_logo.jpgThe study of Aikhal underground mine allowed ALROSA to decide on further development of the mine 300 meters in depth, making it possible to replenish the raw material base and extend the mine life up to 2044.
ALROSA’s top management approved the project Stripping and mining of Aikhal pipe reserves at the levels of -100 meters/-400 meters. Total investment will be about RUB 10 billion (as previously planned according to the program announced on 18 March 2019). Implementation of the project will allow replenishing the raw material base of the mining and processing division and ALROSA by almost 20 million carats, and maintain the annual production level of 500 thousand tons of ore up to 2044.
Originally, commercial resources amounted to 6.2 million tons of ore with the date of completion of the mine operation in 2034-2035.
“The project is also attractive due to no need for major re-equipment and no need to build new infrastructure, and so on. Development of deep levels and, accordingly, extension of the mine life will allow keeping more than 500 jobs, which is crucial for our company”, noted Director of Aikhal Mining and Processing Division Evgeny Denisov.
The main haulage level -100 meters will be built and put into operation, and the construction of mine openings for underlying beds will start in 2020. The start of the extraction at new horizons (-100 meters / -400 meters) is planned no later than 2027.

