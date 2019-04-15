ALROSA: Aikhal underground mine life to be extended by 10 years

The study of Aikhal underground mine allowed ALROSA to decide on further development of the mine 300 meters in depth, making it possible to replenish the raw material base and extend the mine life up to 2044.ALROSA’s top management approved the project Stripping and mining of Aikhal pipe reserves at the levels of -100 meters/-400 meters. Total investment will be about RUB 10 billion (as previously planned according to the program announced on 18 March 2019). Implementation of the project will allow replenishing the raw material base of the mining and processing division and ALROSA by almost 20 million carats, and maintain the annual production level of 500 thousand tons of ore up to 2044.Originally, commercial resources amounted to 6.2 million tons of ore with the date of completion of the mine operation in 2034-2035.“The project is also attractive due to no need for major re-equipment and no need to build new infrastructure, and so on. Development of deep levels and, accordingly, extension of the mine life will allow keeping more than 500 jobs, which is crucial for our company”, noted Director of Aikhal Mining and Processing Division Evgeny Denisov.The main haulage level -100 meters will be built and put into operation, and the construction of mine openings for underlying beds will start in 2020. The start of the extraction at new horizons (-100 meters / -400 meters) is planned no later than 2027.