Exclusive

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

Yesterday

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

Zimbabwe yet to lift ownership restrictions on diamonds

Today
News

Zimbabwe needs time to assess the potential of the diamond industry before it lifts restrictions on diamond operations, a government official has said.
There are prospects of discovering diamonds in southern Masvingo.
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube recently told Bloomberg that the local ownership law would be scrapped for all minerals.
However, deputy mines minister Polite Kambamura said Harare would in the meantime continue insisting that local investors retain control in diamond mining until they are aware of the diamond industry prospects, let alone pass necessary the law. 
 “It has to be put down in legislation and the government is finalising that,” he said.
“It will happen very soon.”
Zimbabwe revised the empowerment law in March 2018, but limited majority ownership by locals and State-owned companies to only diamond and platinum mines.  
Zimbabwe’s Chamber of Mines president Batirai Manhando said ownership restrictions on platinum group metals and diamond operations should be dropped. 
 “The indigenisation regulations have been scrapped except for platinum and diamonds, we would also want this law scrapped officially so we can get industry players coming in,” he was quoted by Bloomberg as saying at a conference in Johannesburg last week. 
“These are areas that require huge capital and if you put restrictions I don’t think you would be able to attract a lot of capital.”
Russian diamond miner Alrosa, which was selected to partner a state diamond company, wants a majority stake to mine diamonds in Zimbabwe.
 “Of course we’ll only be ready to participate in projects in cases where we can have management control and operational control of the assets,” Alrosa chief executive Sergey Ivanov said last month. 
Alrosa, the biggest diamond producer by volume, was expanding in Africa, where Zimbabwe and Angola remain under-explored.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished