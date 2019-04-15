De Beers appoints new Forevermark CEO

De Beers has appointed Nancy Liu as the new Forevermark chief executive, stepping up from her current role as chief operations officer.The group said Stephen Lussier, executive vice-president of consumer and brands for De Beers, would continue to oversee the strategic role Forevermark plays within the group’s brand portfolio as its chairperson.“This is a moment of great opportunity for diamonds,” said Lussier.“As symbols of nature, uniqueness and positive social impact, they have huge potential to inspire consumers of all ages, and with a new CEO at the helm for Forevermark I will be able to spend more time ensuring we build even stronger consumer connections with these miracles of nature across all our activities.”Liu said Forevermark will play a vital role in the diamond ecosystem for diamantaires, designers, jewellers and consumers, as they continue to develop consumer concepts, campaigns, products and designs.