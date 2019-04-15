AGD Diamonds celebrates 88 years since its foundation

Today

On April 22, 1931, in Arkhangelsk the Northern Geological Prospecting Trust (SGT) was organized, the successor of which is AGD Diamonds, according to the company.









Image credit: AGD Diamonds







Since the establishment of the company, it has identified and developed more than 400 mineral deposits, including oil and gas from Timan-Pechora, diamonds from Belomorie, it has unearthed bauxite, slate coal, drinking and balneological waters, bricks, sand and gravel materials for the construction of roads and oil fields and recovered 1230 million tons of oil.

At present, AGD Diamonds is focused on its mining activities. In 2012, the company included the project to develop the Grib diamond deposit in the North-West Federal District in the List of Priority Investment Projects, approved by the President of Russia. In June 2014, AGD opened the mining and processing plant named after Grib with a capacity of 4.5 million tons of ore per year, inaugurated by President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

In 2018, AGD Diamonds entered the international diamond market and changed its name while preserving its heritage.

AGD Diamonds acquired a 100% stake in Grib Diamonds NV, based in Antwerp, which sells diamonds from the Grib diamond deposit to international buyers.

The company reported that rough diamond trade in 2018-2019 remained steadily growing.

In 2018, the company produced 5 million carats, 22,150 thousand cubic meters of rock, and 3,433 thousand tons of ore.

In January, 2019, AGD Diamonds said that it was granted licenses for diamond exploration, including exploration and evaluation of diamond deposits, in the Mezensky District of the Arkhangelsk Province. These include Razlomnoe, Torfyanoe and Yuzhno-Verkhotinskoe targets. The company also received the exploration license for the Krugly area on December 5, 2018.





Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg