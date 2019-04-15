Exclusive

Imperial provenance emerald will be auctioned off at Christie’s, Geneva

Christie’s said that at its “Magnificent Jewelry’’ auction, which will be held on May 15, 2019, it will sell a historically significant emerald, the provenance of which can be traced back to Catherine the Great.
The pear-shaped stone currently weighs 75.61 carats. It was owned by the Russian imperial family for over 100 years. 

news_22042019_christie's.png

Image credit: Christie's


In 1874, the stone was given to Maria Pavlovna as a wedding gift when she married the son of the Russian Emperor, Vladimir. When in Maria's possession, the stone weighted 107.67 carats.
In 1927, after the death of Maria, her son Prince Boris Vladimirovich sold the jewel to Cartier. The owners of the jewelry house inserted the emerald into a diamond necklace, of which it was a part until 1947.
Pierre Cartier then agreed to create an emerald pendant for a necklace bought from the Payne Whitney family by Rafael Esmerian.
In 1954 it was decided to give a new cut to the stone in order to improve its quality.
As a result, the emerald gained its pear shape and new weigh of 75.63 ct, it was studded in the same Cartier necklace, extended by one link. Soon, the jewellery was purchased by John D. Rockefeller Jr.
The next time the necklace appeared in 1971 at a Swiss auction where Rafael Esmeryan purchased it for CHF 4,300,000.
Now, the necklace makes a part of a private collection. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



