Exclusive

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

Today

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

Russian jewelry, precious metals and gemstones will be subject to marking in 2020

Today
News

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation proposes to make the marking of jewelry, precious metals and precious stones mandatory from January 1, 2020, according to rg.ru.
The draft law for all jewelry market participants was planned to be implemented this year, but the government decided to postpone it.
A new tracking application reading QR codes identifying the goods will be presented to enable an easier tracking of jewelry from the mine to the store, the agency reports.
Thus, consumers will be able to quickly and easily track the origin of their purchase. 
The Ministry of Finance proposed to amend the Law on Precious Metals and Gems in order to ensure greater transparency in the industry.
The agency also says that the Ministry of Finance proposes to stop marking silver jewelry, as the metal has become extremely cheap - about 30 rubles per gram.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished