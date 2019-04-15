Russian jewelry, precious metals and gemstones will be subject to marking in 2020

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation proposes to make the marking of jewelry, precious metals and precious stones mandatory from January 1, 2020, according to rg.ru.The draft law for all jewelry market participants was planned to be implemented this year, but the government decided to postpone it.A new tracking application reading QR codes identifying the goods will be presented to enable an easier tracking of jewelry from the mine to the store, the agency reports.Thus, consumers will be able to quickly and easily track the origin of their purchase.The Ministry of Finance proposed to amend the Law on Precious Metals and Gems in order to ensure greater transparency in the industry.The agency also says that the Ministry of Finance proposes to stop marking silver jewelry, as the metal has become extremely cheap - about 30 rubles per gram.