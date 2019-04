Today

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation announced a public auction of polished diamonds from the State Fund of Russia, according to a notice from the ministry.

The auction will be held for the domestic market. Gokhran will hold the auction on May 30, 2019 in the territory of the organisation.

The applications for the participation will be admitted till May 15, 2019.

Viewings will be held from April 23 to May 29.

To participate in the auction the applicant has to make a deposit of 10 000 rubles.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg