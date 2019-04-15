Vast Resources raises £600k as it focuses on Zim diamonds, Romania

Exclusive

VAST_Resources_logo.jpgVast Resources has raised £600,000 before costs through a placing and subscription of 444,4 million ordinary shares to fund exploration and mining of diamonds in Zimbabwe, maintain Baita Plai mine in Romania and for general corporate purposes.
It said work at the Heritage Concession in Zimbabwe would include preparation for immediate mobilisation on signing of the joint venture contract with the Chiadzwa Community Development Trust.
The trust was in principle granted the right to mine diamonds in joint venture on the concession last February. 
It appointed Vast as its joint venture partner in the exploration and mining of diamonds in the area.
Vast partnered with Botswana Diamonds last August in the development of the diamond potential of Zimbabwe. 
Its entry into Marange had been hanging in the balance after Zimbabwe picked Russia's Alrosa and China’s Anjin as the two foreign companies to conduct diamond exploration and mining in the country. 
A preliminary geological valuation of the Heritage Concessionshowed that the property contained several targets for modern alluvial diamond placer deposits.  
The assessment also revealed that grades of the known modern alluvial placers which drain the Marange diamond fields ranged in grade from 50 to 500 carats per hundred tons (cpht).  
Vast recently offloaded its 25% stake in the Pickstone Peerless gold mine in Zimbabwe to focus on the Heritage diamond concession and Baita Plai mine. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

