Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Four up for diamond ore theft in Marange

Four suspected armed robbers facing accusations of stealing diamond ore belonging to the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) in Marange on March 24 last year, were remanded in custody to April 17 for trial.
The quartet, charged with 10 counts of robbery, denied the charges.
It is the state’s case that two of the accused armed themselves with AK47 rifles and then called about 100 illegal miners whom they led into ZCDC mining concessions.
They allegedly ordered security guards to lie down before tying them up.
Further allegations were that they, along with the illegal miners, stoned policemen who were at the ZCDC gate.
They purportedly stashed diamond ore into sacks and vanished.
Their luck ran out when the quartet connived and hatched a plan to rob ZCDC of diamond ore again on April 4 this year.
They were said to have proceeded to the mining concessions with their vehicles along with some illegal diamond miners.
However, police detectives who were on patrol received a tip on the planned robbery and swiftly reacted, leading to their arrest.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

