Four up for diamond ore theft in Marange

Four suspected armed robbers facing accusations of stealing diamond ore belonging to the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) in Marange on March 24 last year, were remanded in custody to April 17 for trial.

The quartet, charged with 10 counts of robbery, denied the charges.

It is the state’s case that two of the accused armed themselves with AK47 rifles and then called about 100 illegal miners whom they led into ZCDC mining concessions.

They allegedly ordered security guards to lie down before tying them up.

Further allegations were that they, along with the illegal miners, stoned policemen who were at the ZCDC gate.

They purportedly stashed diamond ore into sacks and vanished.

Their luck ran out when the quartet connived and hatched a plan to rob ZCDC of diamond ore again on April 4 this year.

They were said to have proceeded to the mining concessions with their vehicles along with some illegal diamond miners.

However, police detectives who were on patrol received a tip on the planned robbery and swiftly reacted, leading to their arrest.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished