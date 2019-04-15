Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

International Diamond Council elects new leadership

idc_logo.pngThe International Diamond Council (IDC) has elected Julien Drybooms as its new Chairman, while Pol van der Steen is the new Vice-Chairman, says a press note from IDC.
The newly elected Chairman Drybooms said: "I am very pleased to take on this important position and I am honoured to have been elected. The IDC has been in operation for more than 40 years, and its role is just as important today as it has ever been.” "I must express the gratitude of the IDC and its member organizations: the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) and to Harry Levy, the former IDC President. He led the IDC for many years and gave outstanding service as its head. I am delighted that Harry has agreed to remain as an IDC Board member," Drybooms added.
The IDC, which was established in 1975,  provides the WFDB and the IDMA a set of universally accepted standards of nomenclature for polished diamonds within the international diamond trade; ensures industry members all over the world apply the correct diamond nomenclature and terminology; and encourages internationally recognised institutes to apply those accepted standards and methods.
The IDC's present board members are Harry Levy, Stephane Fischler, Rajender Gehani, Dieter Hahn, Christine Heiderich, Peter Hofer, Alan Loewe, Jochen Muller, Udi Sheintal, and Meir Wertheim.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
