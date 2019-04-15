International Diamond Council elects new leadership

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

The International Diamond Council (IDC) has elected Julien Drybooms as its new Chairman, while Pol van der Steen is the new Vice-Chairman, says a press note from IDC.The newly elected Chairman Drybooms said: "I am very pleased to take on this important position and I am honoured to have been elected. The IDC has been in operation for more than 40 years, and its role is just as important today as it has ever been.” "I must express the gratitude of the IDC and its member organizations: the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) and to Harry Levy, the former IDC President. He led the IDC for many years and gave outstanding service as its head. I am delighted that Harry has agreed to remain as an IDC Board member," Drybooms added.The IDC, which was established in 1975, provides the WFDB and the IDMA a set of universally accepted standards of nomenclature for polished diamonds within the international diamond trade; ensures industry members all over the world apply the correct diamond nomenclature and terminology; and encourages internationally recognised institutes to apply those accepted standards and methods.The IDC's present board members are Harry Levy, Stephane Fischler, Rajender Gehani, Dieter Hahn, Christine Heiderich, Peter Hofer, Alan Loewe, Jochen Muller, Udi Sheintal, and Meir Wertheim.