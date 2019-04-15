Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Petra on a roll, recovers another big stone at Cullinan

Today
News

Petra Diamonds has recovered a 209.9 carat D colour Type II gem quality diamond at its Cullinan diamond mine, in South Africa.
This was the third +100 carat Type II D colour gem quality diamond recovered from the mine since last month and the fourth such stone in the current financial year. 

news_19042019_cullinan.png
   Image credit: Petra Diamonds


“[The] recovery again demonstrates the prevalence of these types of stones in the Cullinan orebody, with an improved incidence of large and high-value stones as the C-Cut Phase 1 block cave progresses across the footprint, and the ability of the mine’s plant to recover the full spectrum of diamonds,” said Petra.
The stone was expected to be sold during the fourth quarter ending 30 June 2019.
Meanwhile, Petra said that ‘The Legacy’, a 425 carat D colour Type II A diamond recovered from the Cullinan mine on 29 March, would be offered for sale during the course of the company’s next sales cycle in South Africa.
Petra had been desperate to recover big stones to boost its revenues and pay a swelling debt. 
Debts from the Cullinan mine were said to be around 65% of Petra’s overall $650 million in borrowing. 
The miner borrowed heavily to revamp the mine and began mining a new section of ore last July.   

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished