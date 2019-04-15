Petra on a roll, recovers another big stone at Cullinan

Today

Petra Diamonds has recovered a 209.9 carat D colour Type II gem quality diamond at its Cullinan diamond mine, in South Africa.

This was the third +100 carat Type II D colour gem quality diamond recovered from the mine since last month and the fourth such stone in the current financial year.









Image credit: Petra Diamonds







“[The] recovery again demonstrates the prevalence of these types of stones in the Cullinan orebody, with an improved incidence of large and high-value stones as the C-Cut Phase 1 block cave progresses across the footprint, and the ability of the mine’s plant to recover the full spectrum of diamonds,” said Petra.

The stone was expected to be sold during the fourth quarter ending 30 June 2019.

Meanwhile, Petra said that ‘The Legacy’, a 425 carat D colour Type II A diamond recovered from the Cullinan mine on 29 March, would be offered for sale during the course of the company’s next sales cycle in South Africa.

Petra had been desperate to recover big stones to boost its revenues and pay a swelling debt.

Debts from the Cullinan mine were said to be around 65% of Petra’s overall $650 million in borrowing.

The miner borrowed heavily to revamp the mine and began mining a new section of ore last July.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished