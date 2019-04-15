Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Botswana unveils oval-shaped 20-carat blue diamond

okavango_logo.pngBotswana's state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) has unveiled a rare 20.46 carats blue diamond named "The Okavango Blue" in honour of the Okavango Delta, the country's wildlife-rich world heritage site.
ODC said the diamond was one of the rarest stones in the world and "sits in the very top bracket of all-time historical blue diamond finds".
The oval-shaped stone was the biggest blue diamond ever discovered in the southern African country.
"It is incredibly unusual for a stone of this colour and nature to have come from Botswana - a once-in-lifetime find, which is about as rare as a star in the Milky Way," ODC managing director Marcus ter Haar was quoted by AFP as saying.
"It is little surprise blue diamonds are so sought after around the world as only a very small percentage of the world's diamonds are classified as fancy colour."
Botswana was the largest diamond producer in the world after Russia.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



