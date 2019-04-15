Botswana unveils oval-shaped 20-carat blue diamond

Botswana's state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) has unveiled a rare 20.46 carats blue diamond named "The Okavango Blue" in honour of the Okavango Delta, the country's wildlife-rich world heritage site.ODC said the diamond was one of the rarest stones in the world and "sits in the very top bracket of all-time historical blue diamond finds".The oval-shaped stone was the biggest blue diamond ever discovered in the southern African country."It is incredibly unusual for a stone of this colour and nature to have come from Botswana - a once-in-lifetime find, which is about as rare as a star in the Milky Way," ODC managing director Marcus ter Haar was quoted by AFP as saying."It is little surprise blue diamonds are so sought after around the world as only a very small percentage of the world's diamonds are classified as fancy colour."Botswana was the largest diamond producer in the world after Russia.