Stornoway announced changes to senior management

Stornoway Diamond Corporation announced the appointment of Dino Rambidis as Chief Financial Officer of Stornoway, effective immediately, replacing Orin Baranowsky, who has decided to step down from his current role.Baranowsky will remain with the company up to the end of May 2019 to ensure an orderly transition and will provide support to Rambidis. In addition, Stornoway also announced the promotion of Annie Torkia Lagacé as Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary.Rambidis is a chartered professional accountant with more than 30 years of experience in senior financial management positions with public and private companies across multiple industries, notably in the financial sector.Torkia-Lagacé has been Vice-President, Legal Affairs and General Counsel of Stornoway since 2014 and has several years of experience in business development, corporate finance and public company governance. She has played an important role in the governance of the Corporation’s projects since joining Stornoway.