Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Stornoway announced changes to senior management

Today
News

okavango_logo.pngStornoway Diamond Corporation announced the appointment of Dino Rambidis as Chief Financial Officer of Stornoway, effective immediately, replacing Orin Baranowsky, who has decided to step down from his current role.
Baranowsky will remain with the company up to the end of May 2019 to ensure an orderly transition and will provide support to Rambidis. In addition, Stornoway also announced the promotion of  Annie Torkia Lagacé as Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary.
Rambidis is a chartered professional accountant with more than 30 years of experience in senior financial management positions with public and private companies across multiple industries, notably in the financial sector.
Torkia-Lagacé has been Vice-President, Legal Affairs and General Counsel of Stornoway since 2014 and has several years of experience in business development, corporate finance and public company governance. She has played an important role in the governance of the Corporation’s projects since joining Stornoway.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished