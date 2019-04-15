Petra Diamonds sees positive cash flow in H2

Petra Diamonds is expected to be cash flow positive in the second half of the year, which will help the company start working on future developments.The diamond company, which has operations in South Africa and Tanzania, had been battling with debt after years of capital expenditure to upgrade its mines.The group’s net debt was reduced to $553.1 million from $559.3 million as at 31 December 2018, excluding $46.4 million relating to diamond debtors as at 31 March 2019.Company new chief executive Richard Duffy said his short-term focus was on stabilising the operations as they transition from a stage of high capital investment.“We expect to announce strategy towards the end of the calendar year,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.Meanwhile, Petra said that it was in talks with its South African lenders on new terms, which were set to be concluded by end of April.The company’s R1.5 billion ($103.6 million) South African banking facilities remain undrawn and available, with an unrestricted cash balance of $84.5 millions at 31 March 2019.Petra said it was also talking with the Tanzanian authorities over a parcel of diamonds seized in September 2017.“We’re continuing to engage with the authorities. It’s difficult to talk about time, but we are having constructive conversations,” said Duffy.