Cluev to create a yellow diamond ring weighing 30 carats mined by ALROSA

Jewelry Maison Cluev purchased a yellow diamond weighing 30.19 carats mined and cut by the Russian diamond mining company ALROSA to create a diamond ring, says Kommersant.

According to the agency, the unique diamond has excellent characteristics. It was graded fancy yellow and Excellent VVS2.

Kommersant quoted the founder of the Cluev brand Ilya Cluev, who appreciated the purity and cut of the stone.

“Stones with similar characteristics of color and size are mined every few years and stones of similar purity and with such quality of cut are extremely rare on the Russian market. We manage to get a diamond of this size no more than once a year and a half,’’ he said.

“Such a stone will decorate any jewelry piece, but only studded in a ring it will be able to reveal itself most brilliantly,” he added.

The jewelry house purchased the stone during an auction held by ALROSA.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg