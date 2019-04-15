Rio Tinto’s diamond production down 18% in Q1

Rio Tinto’s diamond production for the first quarter of 2019 ended March 31, 2019, dropped by 18% to 3.8 mln carats as against 4.6 mn cts registered in Q1 2018.This is attributed to a drop in production at both the Argyle mine in Australia and the Diavik mine in Canada, which when compared to the earlier quarter was down 12%. In addition, according to Rio Tinto, carat production in the first quarter of 2019 at Argyle at 2.79 mn cts was 22% lower than the same period in 2018 due to the recovery of lower grade ore. At Diavik too, carats recovered in the first quarter at 1.01 mn were 5% lower than the first quarter of 2018 as lower recovered grades were partially offset by higher ore processing.According to Rio Tinto, diamond production guidance for 2019 was between 15 and 17 mn carats. Production in 2018 stood at 18.4 mn cts.