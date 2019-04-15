Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Rio Tinto’s diamond production down 18% in Q1

Today
News

news_06072018_riotinto.pngRio Tinto’s diamond production for the first quarter of 2019 ended March 31, 2019, dropped by 18% to 3.8 mln carats as against 4.6 mn cts registered in Q1 2018.
This is attributed to a drop in production at both the Argyle mine in Australia and the Diavik mine in Canada, which when compared to the earlier quarter was down 12%. In addition, according to Rio Tinto, carat production in the first quarter of 2019 at Argyle at 2.79 mn cts was 22% lower than the same period in 2018 due to the recovery of lower grade ore. At Diavik too, carats recovered in the first quarter at 1.01 mn were 5% lower than the first quarter of 2018 as lower recovered grades were partially offset by higher ore processing.
According to Rio Tinto,  diamond production guidance for 2019 was between 15 and 17 mn carats. Production in 2018 stood at 18.4 mn cts.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished