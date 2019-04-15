Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

No plans to mine diamonds in CAR – De Beers

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers has no plans to mine diamonds in the Central African Republic (CAR), a company spokesperson has said.
CAR recently invited De Beers and Russia’s ALROSA to mine its diamonds. 
“We are focused on our current portfolio and don’t have any plans to undertake any activities in the Central African Republic,” said De Beers senior manager for media and commercial communications, David Johnson in an exclusive interview with Rough & Polished.
The full excerpt of the interview would be published soon.
CAR had been reforming its diamond mining rules in a bid to attract major players in the industry.
Under the reformed rules, miners would, among other things, have to export a minimum of about $3 million worth of diamonds per quarter. 
The Kimberley Process suspended rough diamond exports from CAR in 2013 after rebels took over the government. 
However, it allowed diamonds from the green zone regions in the west to export rough stones in 2016.
These included Berberati, Boda, Nola, Carnot and Gadzi, which were permitted to export rough.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



