No plans to mine diamonds in CAR – De Beers

De Beers has no plans to mine diamonds in the Central African Republic (CAR), a company spokesperson has said.CAR recently invited De Beers and Russia’s ALROSA to mine its diamonds.“We are focused on our current portfolio and don’t have any plans to undertake any activities in the Central African Republic,” said De Beers senior manager for media and commercial communications, David Johnson in an exclusive interview with Rough & Polished.The full excerpt of the interview would be published soon.CAR had been reforming its diamond mining rules in a bid to attract major players in the industry.Under the reformed rules, miners would, among other things, have to export a minimum of about $3 million worth of diamonds per quarter.The Kimberley Process suspended rough diamond exports from CAR in 2013 after rebels took over the government.However, it allowed diamonds from the green zone regions in the west to export rough stones in 2016.These included Berberati, Boda, Nola, Carnot and Gadzi, which were permitted to export rough.