Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Firestone Diamonds issues 18,9 mln new ordinary shares

firestone_diamonds_logo.pngFirestone Diamonds has opted to issue 18,899,464 new ordinary shares in respect of the quarterly interest due on the $30 million Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.
The company would also issue 9,449,732 new ordinary shares to Pacific Road and 9,449,732 new ordinary shares to Resource Capital in respect of the interest due on the Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.
Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, Pacific Road and Resource Capital would be interested in 161,426,065 and 162,021,377 ordinary shares respectively, representing about 28.55% and 28.65% respectively of the company's issued share capital.
Firestone had already filed an application to the London Stock Exchange for the new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. 
On admission, the company would have 565,471,782 ordinary shares in issue.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


