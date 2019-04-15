Firestone Diamonds issues 18,9 mln new ordinary shares

Firestone Diamonds has opted to issue 18,899,464 new ordinary shares in respect of the quarterly interest due on the $30 million Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.The company would also issue 9,449,732 new ordinary shares to Pacific Road and 9,449,732 new ordinary shares to Resource Capital in respect of the interest due on the Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, Pacific Road and Resource Capital would be interested in 161,426,065 and 162,021,377 ordinary shares respectively, representing about 28.55% and 28.65% respectively of the company's issued share capital.Firestone had already filed an application to the London Stock Exchange for the new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM.On admission, the company would have 565,471,782 ordinary shares in issue.