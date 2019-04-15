Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

ALROSA announces its Q1 2019 operating results




ALROSA, a global leader in diamond production, reports its Q1 2019 diamond production of 7.8 m carats and sales of 10.6 m carats grew 18% q-o-q (down 21% y-o-y). Total sales in value terms grew 19% q-o-q to $1 bn (down 37% y-o-y).
Q1 diamond production grew 5% y-o-y to 7.8 m carats while ore and gravel processing increased 11% y-o-y to 6.4 m tonnes.
Average diamond grade was 1.23 carats per tonne (5% y-o-y) on the back of higher share of lower-grade ore processing.
Rough diamond sales grew 18% q-o-q to 10.6 m carats, including 7.9 m carats of gem-quality diamonds (up 50% q-o-q) as cutters were restocking their supplies of small- and medium-size diamonds.
Diamond inventories as at the end of Q1 2019 went down by 16% q-o-q (up 16% y-o-y) to 14 m carats.
Average realised prices for gem-quality diamonds fell 19% q-o-q (20% y-o-y) to $123/carat due to a larger share of small-size diamonds in total sales and lower prices mostly for medium-size diamonds.
In Q1 2019, the diamond price index was down by 3.1% q-o-q.
Sales increased 20% q-o-q to $988 m, but decreased 38% y-o-y.

