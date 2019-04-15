ALROSA announces its Q1 2019 operating results

Today

ALROSA, a global leader in diamond production, reports its Q1 2019 diamond production of 7.8 m carats and sales of 10.6 m carats grew 18% q-o-q (down 21% y-o-y). Total sales in value terms grew 19% q-o-q to $1 bn (down 37% y-o-y).

Q1 diamond production grew 5% y-o-y to 7.8 m carats while ore and gravel processing increased 11% y-o-y to 6.4 m tonnes.

Average diamond grade was 1.23 carats per tonne (5% y-o-y) on the back of higher share of lower-grade ore processing.

Rough diamond sales grew 18% q-o-q to 10.6 m carats, including 7.9 m carats of gem-quality diamonds (up 50% q-o-q) as cutters were restocking their supplies of small- and medium-size diamonds.

Diamond inventories as at the end of Q1 2019 went down by 16% q-o-q (up 16% y-o-y) to 14 m carats.

Average realised prices for gem-quality diamonds fell 19% q-o-q (20% y-o-y) to $123/carat due to a larger share of small-size diamonds in total sales and lower prices mostly for medium-size diamonds.

In Q1 2019, the diamond price index was down by 3.1% q-o-q.

Sales increased 20% q-o-q to $988 m, but decreased 38% y-o-y.