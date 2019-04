Today

Image credit: IMAGEM



Varna-D device grades diamonds from 0.25 to 5 carats of D-L color. It was created diamond buyers and sellers who need to get diamond reports straight away as it enables its owner to grade color in just seconds.

It gives quick results and Varna-D can be used with minimal training.

The company says that the device comes with inbuilt lights, processor and LCD.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg