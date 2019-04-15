Alrosa's revenue under RAS for the first quarter of 2019 decreased by 32% y / y

The revenue of PJSC ALROSA, ALROSA Group’s head company, under RAS for the Q1 2019 decreased by 32% y / y to 49.4 billion rubles, which was mainly due to a decrease in sales volumes and an increase in sales of small-sized stones, which influenced the average selling prices per carat. These factors also influenced the net profit. In January-March, net profit under RAS amounted to 16.1 billion rubles."The decline in financial performance compared to Q1 last year was expected, given the overall market dynamics, which was observed from the second half of last year. Now, the global market is seeing a gradual recovery in demand from the cutting sector (due to the recovery of stocks from cutters) while steady demand for jewelry from polished diamond consumers continues,” said Alexey Filippovsky, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.IFRS results for the QI 2019 are scheduled to be published in mid-May of this year.