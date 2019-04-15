Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

15 april 2019

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

08 april 2019

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa's Wetherall on the past, present and the future

01 april 2019

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India's gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

25 march 2019

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

"Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity," suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

18 march 2019

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Alrosa's revenue under RAS for the first quarter of 2019 decreased by 32% y / y

Today

Today
News

The revenue of PJSC ALROSA, ALROSA Group’s head company, under RAS for the Q1 2019 decreased by 32% y / y to 49.4 billion rubles, which was mainly due to a decrease in sales volumes and an increase in sales of small-sized stones, which influenced the average selling prices per carat. These factors also influenced the net profit. In January-March, net profit under RAS amounted to 16.1 billion rubles.
"The decline in financial performance compared to Q1 last year was expected, given the overall market dynamics, which was observed from the second half of last year. Now, the global market is seeing a gradual recovery in demand from the cutting sector (due to the recovery of stocks from cutters) while steady demand for jewelry from polished diamond consumers continues,” said Alexey Filippovsky, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
IFRS results for the QI 2019 are scheduled to be published in mid-May of this year.


