Alrosa's revenue under RAS for the first quarter of 2019 decreased by 32% y / y

"The decline in financial performance compared to Q1 last year was expected, given the overall market dynamics, which was observed from the second half of last year. Now, the global market is seeing a gradual recovery in demand from the cutting sector (due to the recovery of stocks from cutters) while steady demand for jewelry from polished diamond consumers continues,” said Alexey Filippovsky, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
IFRS results for the QI 2019 are scheduled to be published in mid-May of this year.