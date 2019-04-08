Japan's jewellery retailer adopts the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM

Today

NEW ART CIMA Ltd, is the first retail chain in Japan to implement the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM solution as a centrepiece of its new customer experience, says press note from Sarine.

The Sarine Diamond JourneyTM solution vividly showcases a diamond's transformation from its rough origin to its polished form. It enables retailers to differentiate and enhance the emotional diamond jewellery purchase verified by a trusted third party laboratory.

Tetsuya Shiraishi, Vice President of NEW ART CIMA Ltd., said, "We are happy to expand our strategic relationship with Sarine, a company continuously providing quality solutions for diamond retailing. Together, we can benefit from both innovation and leadership which help differentiate us in today’s competitive market."

David Block, CEO of Sarine, commented, ‘‘We are honoured that NEW ART CIMA has chosen our provenance product, and trust that the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM will facilitate further growth and success for NEW ART CIMA, as with the Sarine Light PerformanceTM reports."





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished