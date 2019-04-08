Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

Japan's jewellery retailer adopts the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM

news_28062018_sarine.pngNEW ART CIMA Ltd, is the first retail chain in Japan to implement the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM solution as a centrepiece of its new customer experience, says press note from Sarine.
The Sarine Diamond JourneyTM solution vividly showcases a diamond's transformation from its rough origin to its polished form. It enables retailers to differentiate and enhance the emotional diamond jewellery purchase verified by a trusted third party laboratory.
Tetsuya Shiraishi, Vice President of NEW ART CIMA Ltd., said, "We are happy to expand our strategic relationship with Sarine, a company continuously providing quality solutions for diamond retailing. Together, we can benefit from both innovation and leadership which help differentiate us in today’s competitive market."
David Block, CEO of Sarine, commented,  ‘‘We are honoured that NEW ART CIMA has chosen our provenance product, and trust that the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM will facilitate further growth and success for NEW ART CIMA, as with the Sarine Light PerformanceTM reports."

