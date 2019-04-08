Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

ALROSA appointed new director for Udachny Mining Division

news_16042019_alrosa.pngRoman Deniskin has been appointed director of the Udachninsky miningdivision, coordinator the ALROSA company in the town of Udachny, says a press note from the company.
Roman Deniskin is a graduate of the Moscow State University, Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics. In 1995-2002, he worked as a consultant and project manager at the Moscow office of the international consulting company McKinsey & Company, and held the same position at the Moscow office of Boston Consulting Group Ltd. (UK). He held management positions at Severstal Resource, «ERG», Pavlik Gold Company.
Roman Deniskin began his career in ALROSA in January 2019 as an advisor to the company's general director. At the position of director of the Udachny mining division, he will be in charge of all aspects of the production activities of the mining and processing plant.
Previously, the position of director of the Udachny mining division was held by Alexander Makhrachev, who became the advisor to the general director.
“We are grateful to Alexander Makhrachev for his many years of work and invaluable contribution to the development of the diamond mining sector. We are confident that the new management of the mining and processing plant will adopt the approach to work and to the organize all business processes. Moreover, today Udachny mining division faces some challenges - the development of the Upper Munskoye field, increasing labor productivity, improving the working conditions of our employees and improving industrial safety, introducing new technologies.’’

