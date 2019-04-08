ALROSA appointed new director for Udachny Mining Division

Roman Deniskin has been appointed director of the Udachninsky miningdivision, coordinator the ALROSA company in the town of Udachny, says a press note from the company.Roman Deniskin is a graduate of the Moscow State University, Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics. In 1995-2002, he worked as a consultant and project manager at the Moscow office of the international consulting company McKinsey & Company, and held the same position at the Moscow office of Boston Consulting Group Ltd. (UK). He held management positions at Severstal Resource, «ERG», Pavlik Gold Company.Roman Deniskin began his career in ALROSA in January 2019 as an advisor to the company's general director. At the position of director of the Udachny mining division, he will be in charge of all aspects of the production activities of the mining and processing plant.Previously, the position of director of the Udachny mining division was held by Alexander Makhrachev, who became the advisor to the general director.“We are grateful to Alexander Makhrachev for his many years of work and invaluable contribution to the development of the diamond mining sector. We are confident that the new management of the mining and processing plant will adopt the approach to work and to the organize all business processes. Moreover, today Udachny mining division faces some challenges - the development of the Upper Munskoye field, increasing labor productivity, improving the working conditions of our employees and improving industrial safety, introducing new technologies.’’