"Yakut Diamond Company" will pay its debt in jewelry

The bankrupt Yakutsk Diamond Company was called by the Arbitration Court of Yakutia to pay the debt to PJSC Sberbank in jewelry arrested by bailiffs, regnum.ru reports.

The report said that the company owed the bank 209 million rubles.

Yakutsk Diamond Company also had liabilities to the Almazergienbank JSCB (debt 272.7 million) and OJSC International Finance Club (597.2 million), but the court ruled in favor of Sberbank, as it was the first to have appealed for the payment of the debt with jewels.

According to the agency, in December 2015, the Belgian company VITRAAG b.v.b.a. also submitted an appeal to the court requiring to pay the amount of 106.6k dollars and 38.8k rubles of state duty.

The Yakut Diamond Company was declared bankrupt in April 2017.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg