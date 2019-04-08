Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

Yesterday

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

"Yakut Diamond Company" will pay its debt in jewelry


News

The bankrupt Yakutsk Diamond Company was called by the Arbitration Court of Yakutia to pay the debt to PJSC Sberbank in jewelry arrested by bailiffs, regnum.ru reports.
The report said that the company owed the bank 209 million rubles.
Yakutsk Diamond Company also had liabilities to the Almazergienbank JSCB (debt 272.7 million) and OJSC International Finance Club (597.2 million), but the court ruled in favor of Sberbank, as it was the first to have appealed for the payment of the debt with jewels.
According to the agency, in December 2015, the Belgian company VITRAAG b.v.b.a. also submitted an appeal to the court requiring to pay the amount of 106.6k dollars and 38.8k rubles of state duty.
The Yakut Diamond Company was declared bankrupt in April 2017.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

