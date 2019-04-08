‘‘Space Pendant’’ by Pokrovsky Jewelry sold for 375,000 rubles

Today

The “Space Pendant” created by Pokrovsky Jewelry which travelled to the space, was sold at a charity dinner-auction “The Space between us”, which was held in Moscow on April 10, the jewelry company reported.









Image credit: Pokrovsky Jewe lry







The gold talisman pendant from the Family Heirloom collection by Pokrovsky Jewelry has a movable mechanism which enables you to set a gem in front of the desired zodiac sign.

In 2018, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev took the pendant as a talisman with him during his flight to the space and took a photo of the jewelry against the the Earth.

The money from the sale of this jewelry will go to help children with cerebral palsy.

Gosha Kutsenko is the founder of the Step Together charity fund, which has been helping children with cerebral palsy since 2011.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg