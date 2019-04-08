Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

Yesterday

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

‘‘Space Pendant’’ by Pokrovsky Jewelry sold for 375,000 rubles

Today
News

The “Space Pendant” created by Pokrovsky Jewelry which travelled to the space, was sold at a charity dinner-auction “The Space between us”, which was held in Moscow on April 10, the jewelry company reported. 

news_16042019_pokrovsky.png
Image credit: Pokrovsky Jewelry


The gold talisman pendant from the Family Heirloom collection by Pokrovsky Jewelry has a movable mechanism which enables you to set a gem in front of the desired zodiac sign.
In 2018, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev took the pendant as a talisman with him during his flight to the space and took a photo of the jewelry against the the Earth.
The money from the sale of this jewelry will go to help children with cerebral palsy.
Gosha Kutsenko is the founder of the Step Together charity fund, which has been helping children with cerebral palsy since 2011.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished